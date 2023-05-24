A Pedestrian Sidewalk Project in Arichat Under Discussion for Richmond County’s Budget Deliberations

Funding for a pedestrian sidewalk project will be discussed during Richmond County’s budget

deliberations.

Last month, council received a briefing from Public Works Director Chris Boudreau about paving and sidewalk work on Highway 206, around the municipal administrative building and Ecole Beau-Port in Arichat.

Although they received no bids for the paving tender last year, CAO Troy MacCulloch said they received bids this year that were “higher than what was allocated,” which comes out to approximately $80,000.

The CAO said the Canada Community Building Fund can be used for the entrance part of the sidewalk but not the exit portion.

MacCulloch said last month that the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial has no interest in getting involved in the paving project, even though the driveway serves the Acadian school in Arichat.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette said she is awaiting a response from the CSAP and the deadline for tenders is May 26 but contractors have flexibility as far as timing

.

The warden said the municipality has three options; do the sidewalk only, do the sidewalk and paving, and the third option was to conduct paving on the exit portion. She said the municipality is looking for cost-sharing for the project.

With a playground earmarked for the property adjacent to the school, District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon suggested the sidewalks could provide accessibility for that project.