ACALA Begins a Four Week Financial Planning Program

The Antigonish County Adult Learning Association or ACALA is hosting Living It Up Money Matters, a four week financial planning program on Wednesdays starting this week and going until October 16.

Topics include creating a monthly budget, income and expenses, needs versus wants, and spending plans.

Michelle Furlong, program instructor with ACALA, said Living it Up involves different topics throughout the year. She said the program is open to anyone, adding they have six participants and people can sign up until the day before.

For more information or to register, contact rebecca@acala.live or call 902-863-3060. The program runs Wednesday mornings from 9-10 a.m. It begins Wednesday, September 25, and wraps up on October 16.