Agriculture Minister and Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow Announces Three Month Local Food Project with IWK Children’s Hospital

Agriculture minister and Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow yesterday announced a three-month pilot project with the IWK Children’s Hospital to identify and remove barriers that make it challenging to source local food. A release from the province states he goal of the pilot project is to better understand how to encourage and support institutions, such as hospitals, to serve more local food products after the pilot ends.

When asked if he sees this spreading to other hospitals in the province, Morrow said that is the goal.

Antigonish MLA and Health Minister Michelle Thompson joined Morrow at yesterday’s announcement. IWK Health is working with its suppliers, including Gordon Food Service’s Atlantic division, based in Nova Scotia, to purchase local food ingredients.