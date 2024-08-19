Alva Construction offers Low Bids on a Pair of Construction Contracts

A local construction company posted the lowest bids on two construction contracts.

Alva Construction offered the lowest estimate of $1.4 million for two projects in Antigonish County, involving gravelling and culvert replacement.

The work includes a 3.2 kilometre section of Pomquet Point Road and a culvert replacement on Old Mulgrave Road. Three other companies bid on the work.

Alva also had the lowest bid of $3.1 million for four projects in Inverness County for gravelling and culvert replacement.

The work involving a 5.2 kilometre section of Roseburn Road, 5 kilometres of Beaton Road, 1.2 kilometres of Walker Cove Road, and the culvert replacement on Shore Road. Two other companies offered estimates on the work.