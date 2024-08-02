Antigonish Chamber of Commerce has a Number of Events Planned this Summer and Fall

The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce has a number of events planned for later this summer and into the fall.

Lauren Kaiser, executive director for the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber is hosting its first ever casino night on September 21 from 7 to 10 p.m. The event is in partnership with CACL Antigonish and the StFX Women`s basketball team.

The chamber`s business awards nominations are also open until September 6, with the awards being handed out in October. In August, the chamber is hosting a ChatGTP information session for sales and Marketing on August 14, and a session on how to make your money work for you with Jeremy Bishop on August 27. For more information, please visit the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Web site.