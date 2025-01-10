Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Holiday Shopping Passport Draw A Success

Plenty of folks took part in the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Holiday Shopping Passport Draw last month.

Lauren Kaiser, executive director of the chamber, said this year saw an uptick in the number of businesses participating, the amount of prizes handed out, and the number of completed passports.

Kaiser said they are excited to bring the event back next year, and thanked everyone who participated. To make things a little smoother next year, she said they plan to switch from stickers to stamps because they couldn’t keep the stickers on the shelf.