Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Planning Business Awards Gala October 23

The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Business Awards Gala on October 23.

Awards to be presented this year include the Ian Spencer Award for Excellence in Business, presented by CBDC-NOBL; the Emerging Business Award; the Young Entrepreneur Award, presented by Patterson Law; the Export Recognition Award, presented by Invest Nova Scotia; and the Outstanding Customer Service Award, presented by East Coast Credit Union.

Chamber executive director Lauren Kaiser called it an exciting event, noting community members can nominate any Chamber members for the awards. Five judges will vote on the awards over the weekend, and the winners will be announced at the gala. Nominations are now closed.

Kaiser said if there are businesses people want to nominate for next year, nominations open in July and close in early September.

For a list of the nominees, please visit the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.