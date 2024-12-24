Antigonish County Council Contributes $5,000 to the Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund

Recognizing the need for heating assistance during the winter months, Antigonish County Council yesterday announced a $5,000 contribution to the Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund.

County Warden Nicholas MacInnis said after learning the organization’s fund-raising drive was hampered this year by the postal strike as many of their regular donors send cheques, deputy warden John Dunbar reached out to the rest of council. Dunbar suggested this would be a good item for the councillors’ special district grant fund. All 10 councillors offered $500 from their funds.

MacInnis said council wanted to make sure that those who need the help will be able to access the fund.

The Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund provides limited, emergency financial assistance to low-income individuals and households in the Town and County of Antigonish. The fund helps cover heating costs, including oil, electricity, and wood.

Donations can be mailed to the Antigonish Emergency Fuel Fund at PO Box 1425, Antigonish. Postal code is B2G 2L7. You can also donate electronically on canadahelps.org, or via e-transfer at mikepdmacd@yahoo.ca