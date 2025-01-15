Antigonish County Council Discuss Off-Highway Vehicle Access to Certain Sections of Roads

During Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, council discussed the topic of off-highway vehicles accessing certain sections of roads in the community.

Last week, the Nova Scotia Department of Public Works recently announced the next group of approved Road Trail sites, available to off-highway vehicle users, with one new site in Richmond County and another in Inverness.

Following discussion at the committee of the whole, Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis said council directed staff to put together a summary of what other municipalities did in order to get off-highway vehicle approval for certain spots.

MacInnis said when he spoke to colleagues on council, he found the topic was one of the issues brought up by constituents on the campaign trail. He said there are a lot of people with off-highway vehicles who want to access trails and they don’t want to break the law while doing so.