Antigonish County District RCMP Investigate Mischief Complaints involving attempts to Puncture Tires

Antigonish County District RCMP is investigating a series of mischief complaints in the Town of Antigonish involving homemade devices intended to puncture vehicle tires.

On August 13, RCMP officers responded to a report of mischief at a local business on James St. Upon arrival, officers learned that over the previous two weeks, homemade devices made to puncture tires had been placed in front of the tires of a parked vehicle on more than one occasion.

In the days since the initial report, five more incidents of this nature have been reported to the Antigonish County District RCMP. Investigators believe that there may also have been other unreported incidents.

As a precaution, Antigonish County District RCMP recommend that drivers take a moment to verify there are no hazard present near their vehicle before driving.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Antigonish County District RCMP at 902-863-6500. To remain anonymous, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.