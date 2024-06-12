Antigonish County Gives Second Reading Plan Antigonish Municipal Planning Strategy and Land Use Bylaw

Antigonish County Council gave second reading to the Plan Antigonish Municipal Planning Strategy and Land Use Bylaw during its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday night.

Council heard a presentation from Upland on the planning strategy and land use by-law, which is for areas not currently under a planning strategy and land use by-law. Warden Owen McCarron explained the province requires municipalities to develop such strategies and bylaws for all areas. He said the document contains standards and regulations for development.

One of the items mentioned during the hearing was coastal protection. The newly adopted strategy is adaptable to whatever the municipality puts together when it comes to coastal protection. Back in February, the provincial government announced it would not proclaim the Coastal Protection act and instead, released a plan including 15 actions for the province, municipalities and property owners to use to make coastal communities, homes and natural areas climate resilient.

McCarron said the county is waiting to see what kind of support the province sends out, noting he understands a draft is on the way.