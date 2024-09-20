Antigonish County Native Ray Mattie to Seek the Conservative Party Nomination in Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish in the Next Federal Election

Antigonish County’s Ray Mattie is seeking the Conservative Party nomination for Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish in the next federal election.

Mattie said his interest in politics began in his youth, and led to a degree in Political Science from St. Francis Xavier University. He ran for the Nova Scotia PC Party in Antigonish in 2017.

Raised in Monastery, Mattie founded Nova Scotia Summer Fest, an annual concert event in Antigonish. As a television producer, Mattie’s collaborations with Bell Media featured most of Cape Breton and Antigonish, including recent productions filmed at Crystal Cliffs. His work in entertainment earned a 2022 East Coast Music Award nomination for Event of the Year and the Roots Music Contemporary category as a collaborator.

When asked what it is about the Conservative platform that aligns with his sensibilities, Mattie pointed to issues with high taxation and housing.

At the moment, he understands there are three other people seeking the Conservative nomination for Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish. There is no date set yet for the nomination meeting, but Mattie noted ridings across the country are getting themselves prepared now for the eventual election