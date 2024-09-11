Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron Pleased with the Field of Candidates seeking Seats on Council

Nominations for residents running in the October 19 municipal elections closed yesterday and there are plenty of candidates running in the Municipality of the County of Antigonish.

While the number of candidates are not official until tomorrow, as it stands now, at least two candidates are running in seven of the municipality`s 10 districts. The three acclaimed councillors are John Dunbar in District 7, Gary Mattie in District 8, and Harris McNamara in District 9.

When asked about the number of people running and the number of races happening in the county, current Warden Owen McCarron said it is great to see such civic engagement. McCarron called it a big field, and said he looks forward to the coming weeks as the campaigns get going.

McCarron previously announced he did not intend on running in the upcoming election.