Antigonish Goalkeeper Sadie Delorey and Team NS U17 Soccer Team Make Excellent Showing at a 10-Team Tournament in Florida

Soccer Nova Scotia sent their U17 female TeamNS squad to the 10-team Disney Classic Showcase in Orlando this past weekend.

Antigonish goalkeeper Sadie Delorey was part of the 18-member squad who went 2-0-1 and first in their pool in round robin, tying Connecticut’s Valley FC 1-1, then defeating BVB International Academy of West Virginia 5-1 and Reno Nevada’s Apex Soccer Club 8-1.

In the semi-final Monday against a tough team from Miami, Delorey and her Nova Scotia teammates pushed though a full 90 minutes, 2 overtime’s and into sudden death PKs but fell short on a save by Miami’s keeper to ultimately place 3rd in the 10 team tournament.

Their next tournament is Atlantics in March in Halifax, where they will host New Brunswick, PEI and Newfoundland.