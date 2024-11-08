Listen Live

Antigonish holds Swearing-In of Council and Mayor at St. FX University’s McKenna Centre

Nov 8, 2024 | Local News

The Town of Antigonish held the swearing-in ceremony for its council and mayor last night.

The event took place at the McKenna Centre on the STFX campus.

Front row: (left to right) Deputy Mayor Diane Roberts, Mayor Sean Cameron, Councillor Juanita Pelly.
Back row: (left to right) Councillor Jack Sullivan, Councillor Leon MacLellan, Councillor Andrew Murray, Councillor Pat McKenna

Newly elected Mayor Sean Cameron, was sworn in, followed by new councillors Leon MacLellan, Patrick McKenna, and Juanita Pelly, along with returning councillors Diane Roberts and Andrew Murray. Also back on council is Jack Sullivan.

Following the swearing-in, council members nominated Roberts and Murray to serve as deputy mayor. After a paper ballot vote, Roberts was named as the Deputy Mayor for a one-year term.


