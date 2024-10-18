Antigonish Jazz Festival Building Momentum as it Enters its Third Year

Excitement is building as the 3rd annual Antigionish Jazz Festival is just weeks away.

The festival will be held November 7th to 9th at various locations in the town.

Festival Artistic Director Paul Tynan says as the event nears, he is getting more questions from people he meets on what entertainment will be coming in this year.

Tynan says with the Jazzfest entering its third year, it is now building momentum.

Local and regional musicians will also be on the bill, including the St. FX Combo/APC Big Band, the Northumberland Regional High School Combo, Jake Hanlon Trio, Doris Mason and the John Hines Blues Band.