Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs Awards Announced

The Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs, winners of the Atlantic Junior B title at the recent Don Johnson Memorial Cup, have announced winners of their year-end awards.

Darren Waterman received the Coaches award, while Zach Lorette received the rookie of the year honour.

Sam Grant was named the playoff MVP, and Coady MacEachern was named the regular season MVP.

Zac Stewart took home the most improved award, while Ethan Twolan was named top defenceman.

Will Fitzsimmons received the leading scorer honours, while Ben MacLellan gets the president`s award.