Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs win Don Johnson Memorial Cup

The Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs are the Don Johnson Memorial Cup Champions.

The Bulldogs dropped the Kensington Vipers 4-3 in the championship game, earning the Atlantic Junior B banner for the first since 1984. Head Coach Donnie Grant said it was a tough six days of hockey but the tournament was well organized and a lot of fun.

The Bulldogs earned second place in the round robin with three wins and a loss. They dropped the Kent Koyotes, last year`s champions, 6-2 in the semi-finals, setting the table for the championship against Kensington.

After a scoreless first period, the Bulldogs scored four times in under three minutes in the second period and were able to hold off a late push for the win.

The Bulldogs are set to announce their annual team awards next week.