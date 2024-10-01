Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says Truth and Reconciliation is Something Canadians Should be Committed to Daily

Monday marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada, honouring the children who did not return home from and survivors of residential schools.

Antigonish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher said Truth and Reconciliation Day is important, adding it is also something Canadians should be committed to on a daily basis.

Boucher said this is part of the reason the town added a new welcome sign to Chisholm Park, featuring the original Mik’maw word for Antigonish. She said the sign was suggested following a tri-council meeting, between the town, the County of Antigonish, and Paq’tnkek Band Council. She said she is proud of council for stepping up and adding the sign.