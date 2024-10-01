Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Arsenault Monuments

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says Truth and Reconciliation is Something Canadians Should be Committed to Daily

Oct 1, 2024 | Local News

Monday marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada, honouring the children who did not return home from and survivors of residential schools.

New Antigonish welcome sign in the downtown area, featuring the Mi’kmaw word for the community

Antigonish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher said Truth and Reconciliation Day is important, adding it is also something Canadians should be committed to on a daily basis.

 

Boucher said this is part of the reason the town added a new welcome sign to Chisholm Park, featuring the original Mik’maw word for Antigonish. She said the sign was suggested following a tri-council meeting, between the town, the County of Antigonish, and Paq’tnkek Band Council. She said she is proud of council for stepping up and adding the sign.


Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year