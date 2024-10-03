Antigonish Mayoral Debate to Be Held October 8th at St. FX University’s Mulroney Hall

St. Francis Xavier University’s Brian Mulroney Institute of Government and the StFX Students’ Union are hosting a debate on October 8 for the Antigonish Town Council Mayoral candidates. The event will run from 7-9 p.m. at Mulroney Hall.

Faculty, students, staff, and members of the campus and Antigonish community are welcome to attend to listen to the candidates and to hear from returning officer Allan Armsworthy on how to register and prepare to vote in the October 19 municipal election.

Questions will be fielded and selected prior to the debate. Please submit your questions to the Mulroney Institute (mulinst@stfx.ca) by noon on Friday, October 4.