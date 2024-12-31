Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson says Collaborative Care Clinic Announcement, Affordable Housing Expansion in Antigonish, Road Improvements, and school lunch program Among the Highlights of 2024

Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson said 2024 held a number of highlights.

She pointed to the announcement of a collaborative care clinic set to open in Beech Hill, the affordable housing expansion in Antigonish, road improvements, and the roll out of the school lunch program as big moments in 2024.

Thompson won the Antigonish seat for the second time in November’s provincial election, and was later named Minister of Health, Minister of the Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment and the Minister responsible for Healthcare Redevelopment. Thompson, a former nurse, said the PCs had a good first term and thanked Premier Tim Houston for giving her the opportunity to continue what was started over the last term.

As for goals in the next term, Thompson said she heard a number of items of concern while campaigning, including the need for daycare spaces and more road work.