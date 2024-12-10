Antigonish Native Eric Anstey Accepting Dares This Year in his “12 Dares of Christmas

The 12 Dares of Christmas funding raising initiative started by an Antigonish man is back for its 9th season.

Sackville resident and Antigonish native Eric Anstey is once again accepting dares in order to raise money for the Rylee Sears Scholarship fund. Sears passed away in 2015 from meningitis and since then Anstey began taking on dares during the holidays, raising $57,405 over the last eight years.

In some of the dares so far this year, Anstey manned the net for the Sackville Blazers U18A squad for a practice, used some cheesy pickup lines at the mall, and took part in LARP style mock combat with foam swords.

Anstey thanked every who supported the 12 Dares campaign, be it offering dares or donations, or liking and sharing the videos on social media.