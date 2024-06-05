Antigonish native Laci Boyd Commits to X-Women Hockey for 2025-26

A local player has committed to playing for the St. FX X-Women Hockey Team for the 2025-26 season.

Forward Laci Boyd of Antigonish made the verbal commitment to the X-Women after completing her final season with the Northern Subway Selects of the Martime Major Female U18 Major Hockey League. During the 2023-24 campaign, Boyd had 19 goals and 25 assists in 32 regular season games. In the league playoffs, Boyd had 3 goals and 10 assists.

For the 2024-25 season, Boyd will play in Stoney Creek, Ontario in the U22 Elite League