Antigonish Scotiabank Mini-Pitch Completed and Now Available for Public Use

The Town and County of Antigonish today announced the completion of the Antigonish Scotiabank Mini-Pitch located on Appleseed Drive. The courts are now available for public use.

The Antigonish Scotiabank Mini-Pitch is a shared recreational space for drop-in free play. It features a sport tile surface, with side panels, soccer goals and basketball hoops, and additional space for free play.

Scotiabank offered a generous donation to the project, along with several other partners including the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, which contributed $500,000 and the Town of Antigonish, which contributed $300,000, the Nova Scotia Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism, and Heritage, which contributed $150,000 and the Strait Regional Centre for Education which donated the land.

A grand opening is set for June.