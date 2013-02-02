Antigonish Stoirm Volleyball Holds Successful Fund-Raiser as it Celebrates its 25th Year

A successful weekend of fund-raising for the Antigonish Stoirm Volleyball Club. The club is celebrating its 25th year this season, and over the weekend 5 of their 10 travel teams were on the court on Friday and Saturday. They also hosted the club’s second annual Welcome Day and Serve-a-Thon on Sunday.

The club’s athletes collectively exceeded 10,000 serves and raised over $18,000 for the club. There are 130 athletes in the program from U12 to U18 with 10 travel teams and a development squad.

The club also honoured long time coach and founder Joe Duggan, presenting him with the Setting The Bar award. Duggan founded the club in 1999 and is known across the province for his dedication to volleyball and particularly women in sport. They also announced a new tournament named in his honour. The inaugural Joe Duggan Stoirm Volleyball Tournament will be held March 15th and 16th at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School.