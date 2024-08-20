Antigonish to host the U13 2024 Eastern Canadian Softball Championship this Week

The U13 2024 Eastern Canadian Softball Championship is running this week in Antigonish.

The Antigonish Eastern 2.0 Bombers will serve as host and will take on fellow Nova Scotia teams the St. Joseph’s Chiefs, and the Brookfield Elks. Joining them will be the Oromocto Chargers from New Brunswick, and the Conception Bay Central and Placentia Lions from Newfoundland.

Games begin on Thursday at 3 p.m. with the Chiefs taking on Oromocto at Field 2 at Dr. JH Gillis High School, with the opening ceremonies set for 7 p.m.. Games continue throughout the weekend, with the championship game set for Sunday at 2 p.m..