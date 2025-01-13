Antigonish Town Council Discuss Local Active Transportation Trail Project and its Audited Financial Statements at a Recent Meeting

During a special meeting of Antigonish Town Council on Thursday night, council discussed the local active transportation trail project and heard a report on its audited financial statements for 2023-24.

Antigonish CAO Randy Delorey said staff presented three options for council when it comes to work on the transportation project for the 2025-26 fiscal year. Council could continue the work as originally envisioned, pursue a portion of the work, or say they didn’t want any work in the coming year.

Delorey said council asked staff to host a town hall prior to bringing their presentation back to council. He also noted council accepted its audited financial statements, noting it was a clean audit.