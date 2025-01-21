Antigonish Town Council Offers $3,500 to the Sodexo and Antigonish Community Fridge Partnership

Antigonish Town Council offered $3,500 in funding to the Sodexo and Antigonish Community Fridge partnership, which helped provide over 13,000 meals to those in need over the last year.

Following a recent presentation to council by organizers, Antigonish Town Council last night decided to offer some financial help to the groups. Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron pointed to the presentation made to town council last month, noting Sodexo has to cook for 2,200 students and not all of them show up, with the partnership able to repackage and repurpose some of the meals.

Cameron said the town is happy to help with the program, noting the $3,500 covers packaging, with Sodexo providing the food and man power, while it is being distributed to community members through the pantries.

Previously, Tim Hierlihy, a general manager with Sodexo at STFX, said in October of 2023, he was approached about a grant to create a circular food solution, which would see food diverted and used before it becomes waste. After being approached, Hierlihy noted they do have food but they needed a way of getting it out to the community and that’s where the Antigonish Community Fridge came in. They began putting meals together in October of 2023, and have made over 13,000 as of December.