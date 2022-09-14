Appleseed Court affordable housing project Officially Opens

The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society’s latest housing complex was officially opened on

Tuesday.

Appleseed Court is a 12-unit complex and has one, two and three bedroom units, a community room and an outdoor area for gardening. Located on Appleseed Drive, it is close to schools, shopping centers, restaurants and recreational facilities.

Councillor Andrew Murray, representing the Town of Antigonish says the housing complex is unique in its design, creating a community.

Warden Owen McCarron paid tribute to the Sisters of St. Martha who made a significant contribution to affordable housing that encouraged other funders to come on board for these projects.

The Affordable Housing Society dedicated its Community Room at Appleseed Court to Sister Marion Sheridan. Sister Sheridan has been a long-time advocate for affordable housing.