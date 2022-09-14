Appleseed Court affordable housing project Officially Opens

The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society’s latest housing complex was officially opened on
Tuesday.
Appleseed Court is a 12-unit complex and has one, two and three bedroom units, a community room and an outdoor area for gardening. Located on Appleseed Drive, it is close to schools, shopping centers, restaurants and recreational facilities.
Councillor Andrew Murray, representing the Town of Antigonish says the housing complex is unique in its design, creating a community.
Warden Owen McCarron paid tribute to the Sisters of St. Martha who made a significant contribution to affordable housing that encouraged other funders to come on board for these projects.
The Affordable Housing Society dedicated its Community Room at Appleseed Court to Sister Marion Sheridan. Sister Sheridan has been a long-time advocate for affordable housing.
Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson paid tribute to the community leaders attending the opening ceremony , which she called champions.
The federal government contributed $2.4 million to the Appleseed Court project, the province committed $350,000 and the County of Antigonish gave $100,000. The County also donated land for the project.
The chair of the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society Rachel MacFarlane says it also received a grant of $381,050 from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, an advocacy group representing municipal units from across the country.
This is the second affordable housing complex built by the society. The other is Riverside Estates on Hope Lane, with 14 one and two bedroom units.