GIRL – Cassy Hines and Coby Jack, Antigonish
CMP have laid drug charges after police seized cocaine, a cutting agent, cash and drug paraphernalia at an Inverness home. https://t.co/LMf7pmLEaY
The Friends of the Antigonish Library has launched its annual fund-raising campaign. https://t.co/218RjXisLM
On April 15, 1947, you changed everything.
Thank you, Jackie. Your courage will live on forever. #Jackie42
Electoral Boundaries Commission Tables Report2:23 pm | Read Full Article
The province’s Electoral Boundaries Commission has tabled its final report. The commission is recommendding 55 seats in the House of Assembly, up from the current 51. It includes the restoration of the Acadian electoral districts of Richmond, Clare and Argyle and the African-Nova Scotia Electoral District of Preston. There’s also two additional seats recommended for […]
Friends of Antigonish Library Look to raise $10,000 with Ann...12:42 pm | Read Full Article
The Friends of the Antigonish Library have launched their annual fund-raising campaign. This year, FOAL is hoping to collect $10,000. The group’s president, Sarah Armstrong says the money will be used for a variety of items. Residents can drop off their donations at the library or online at www.friendsofantigonishlibrary.ca. Cheques must be made out to […]
Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team Members Advance at Nova...12:22 pm | Read Full Article
The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team hosted the Nova Tech North 5 meet on Saturday. Five Northern Teams sent their Novice swimmers to compete at the SAERC pool. PHAST saw eight swimmers move to the next level of competition. John Langley, Ryleigh MacMaster, Jessie MacPhail, and Gavin MacMullin reached their BRONZE medal standard. Sophie Langley […]