BOY – Taylor Dowling and Conrad Dorey, Grantville
Positive Action for Keppoch Society Seeks Help from Town and...7:19 am | Read Full Article
The Positive Action for Keppoch Society is asking for some financial help from the Town and County of Antigonish for repairs related to post tropical storm Fiona. Dr. John Chiasson, who made presentations to both councils in the last month, said last fall’s storm caused about $500,000 worth of damage in terms of fallen trees […]
Grocery Rebate going out in July7:13 am | Read Full Article
It’s becoming clearer when Canadians eligible for the Grocery Rebate will receive their money. The one-time payment will be coming this summer. Bill C-46 , the Cost of Living Act, which allows the rebate, received Royal Assent, last week. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says his office has been getting a number of calls from […]
Sports Roundup – May 145:46 am | Read Full Article
For the second time in the N-H-L playoffs, the Seattle Kraken are headed for a Game 7 showdown. Jordan Eberle scored twice and Philipp Grubauer made 20 saves as the Kraken defeated the visiting Dallas Stars 6-3. The Edmonton Oilers hope to force a Game 7 in their playoff series tonight when they host the […]