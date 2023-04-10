GIRL – to Jessica and Bradley Archibald, Denver
Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton to Attend Major...9:31 am | Read Full Article
Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton will be in Copenhagen, Denmark for a major wind energy conference later this month. The Wind Europe annual conference is expected to attract more than 10,000 participants, in excess of 50 sessions and over 490 exhibitors. Chisholm-Beaton says she’ll be there to represent the town and the Strait Region at […]
Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says Federal Government a...9:25 am | Read Full Article
Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says the recently delivered federal budget is a transformational document on health care. Kelloway says health care is the number one issue in his riding and the province. Kelloway says there are significant commitments for health for Nova Scotia in this budget Kelloway says there’s significant funding from the […]
Sports Roundup – April 96:28 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS NS U15AA: With a 2-2 record in the round robin, the Antigonish Bulldogs reached the semifinals of the league championship being played at the Dominion Arena in Cape Breton. They face the TASA Ducks at 8:30 this morning. The finals take place at 2. NS Junior League: Game 2 of the League final […]