Arisaig and Isle Madame to Receive Community Spirit Awards

The 2024 Lieutenant-Governor’s Community Spirit Award recipients this year have been announced. This year four communities are being recognized, including two from the local area.

Local communities that are being honoured this year are Arisaig, Antigonish County and Isle Madame. Other recipients are Beechville, in Halifax Regional Municipality and Bear River First Nation.

The award, administered by the Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage Department, celebrates civic engagement and a forward-thinking approach to local development. The department’s minister, Allan MacMaster says the the award recognizes the strength of diversity of Nova Scotia’s vibrant communities and the people who live there.

Formal award presentations to the communities will be made by Lieutenant Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc in the coming weeks.