As Planning is Underway on a new RK MacDonald Nursing Home, Discussions will begin on What Happens to Current Facility on Pleasant Street

Jul 24, 2024 | Local News

As plans are being made to build a new RK MacDonald Nursing Home, there are questions of what’s to become of the current facility in Antigonish.

RK MacDonald Nursing Home (Ken Kingston photo)

The new RK will be built on a 13 acre property on Church Street Extension.  The new long-term care facility is expected to be ready for occupancy in early 2027.
The CEO of the RK MacDonald Nursing Home, Terry MacIntyre, says there is a process for making a decision of the future of the current building on Pleasant Street.
The RK MacDonald Nursing Home accepted its first resident in 1958 and has gone through three expansions.  It can house up to 136 residents.


