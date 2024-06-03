Atlantic Accord amendments to Include Offshore Wind and Green Hydrogen approved by House of Commons

A bill that proposes to amend the Atlantic Accord is now in the hands of the Senate. Bill C-49, which would allow projects like offshore wind and green hydrogen was given third and final reading in the House of Commons last week.

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway has been a strong advocate for this legislation, saying it’s an important milestone for Atlantic Canada, Nova Scotia, Northeastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton.

Kelloway says local municipalities, First Nations communities and unions in his riding and the province have been supportive of this initiative.

He says adding offshore wind and green hydrogren will grow the economy, renewable energy and creating jobs.