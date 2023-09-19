The town of Pictou has approved the audited statements for the fiscal year ending March 31. There was a deficit that is to be covered by the town’s operating funds, but it did come out to be less than budgeted.
A free screening of The Hector: Canada's Mayflower - at the library TODAY!
Sept 17, 1:30pm - Antigonish
All welcome!
@TOWNofPICTOU @OfPictou @989XFM @Q979FM @AntigonishTown
The postponed game on Saturday, September 16th between the @weekscrushers and the @AmherstRamblers at Amherst Stadium has been rescheduled for Wednesday, September 20th at 7:30 p.m.
A set of keys for a Hyundai was recently lost on the Glen Road. If found, please call 902-863-0994.
Antigonish Town and County Agree to support proposed Mini-Pi...10:45 am | Read Full Article
A proposed recreation facility received a funding green light from both the town and County of Antigonish. During last night’s regular monthly meeting of Antigonish Town Council, members voted unanimously to help fund a mini-pitch project for the area. Back in April, project champions Maria Fraser and Trevor Reddick made a presentation to the town about […]
Antigonish Town Council Recommends No Changes to Council siz...9:45 am | Read Full Article
Following discussion, an in-person presentation, and five written submissions, the Town of Antigonish voted to recommend maintaining the status quo when it comes to council size and being at large instead of moving to a ward system. The Municipal Government Act requires every municipal council to conduct a study and apply to the Nova Scotia […]
Rugby’s Emily Dodge and Soccer’s Kyle Cordeiro n...11:48 am | Read Full Article
The athletes of the week at St. FX come from the sports of Rugby and Soccer. The St. FX Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Rugby Centre Emily Dodge. The second year Nursing student from Fall River was named Player of the Game in the X-Women’s 21-19 win over Acadia on Sunday. She led […]