Auto World Maritime All Star Sportsman Series will have two stops in 2024 at Riverside International Speedway

The Auto World Maritime All Star Sportsman Series is racing into its third season with an eight-event schedule at five different tracks in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, including stops at Riverside International Speedway this summer.

Riverside International Speedway in James River with feature two stops for the series, including three races. The first is on July 19 as part of the IWK 250 Super Race Weekend and the second stop sees a doubleheader double points event as headliner for the Summer Sizzler on August 17.

Driver registration is now open on the series website (www.maritimeallstars.ca).