Baillie Family From Trenton Set to Appear on Family Feud Canada on Thursday

Jan 27, 2025 | Local News

A Trenton family will be appearing on the popular game show Family Feud Canada this week.
The episode featuring the Baillie family will be aired on CBC on Thursday evening.

Family Feud Canada Season 6
Host: Gerry Dee
Members of the Baillie Family are: (left to right) Louie MacKenzie, Kathy Baillie, Betsy MacKenzie, Pele Gallant and Lynn Baillie (photo by CBC)

The team includes Pele Gallant, her mother Kathy Baillie, brother Louie MacKenzie, Sister Betsy MacKenize and Aunt Lynn Baillie.
Lynn Baillie says there is a lot of excitement in the community about the episode.  Baillie says they could share they were on the show, but they can’t say how they did.
A viewing party is scheduled at the Trenton Legion Thursday.  Doors open at 6:30.

 


