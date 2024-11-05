Basketball’s Krissy Cooper and Gatlauk James named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from the sport of Basketball.

X-Women Basketball guard Krissy Cooper is the Female Athlete of the Week. The third year Human Kinetics Student from Hamilton, Ontario, had two big games for St. FX in a pair of wins over Dalhousie. On Wednesday in their 62-55 win over Dal, she scored 13 points and had 6 rebounds , 4 assists, one steal and one block. In Friday’s 70-63 victory on the road over the Tigers, Cooper had a team high 19 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and three steals

X-Men Basketball guard Gatlauk James is the Male Athlete of the Week. The fifth year Human Kinetics student from Windsor, Ontario played two strong games over Dalhousie. In the X-Men’s 85-57 victory on Wednesday, James had 7 points and added 6 rebounds, one assist and one block. On Friday, he had a game high 25 points in the X-Men’s 69-63 win, and added 5 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal.

The St. FX Football Athletes of the week are Quarterback Silas Fagnan, linebacker Owen Watrych and kicker/punter Max Capriotti.