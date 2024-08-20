Listen Live

Bill MacFarlane to seek re-election in Antigonish County Council’s District 10

Aug 20, 2024 | Local News

Current Antigonish County District 10 councillor Bill MacFarlane is reoffering for the position in the October 19 municipal election.

Having spent 20 years on council, MacFarlane says he wants to return to the council table because there are a number of exciting projects taking place within the county, adding he is seeing a  lot of commercial expansion in the area. He said he also wants to support the county’s business community.

MacFarlane said his three main issues are expanding and improving municipal infrastructure, maintaining the downward trend in residential and commercial taxes, and continuing work on the active transportation trail.

Nomination day for running the municipal election is September 10.   


