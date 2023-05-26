CACL Antigonish Ham and Bean Supper and Auction Raises more than $25,000

The annual CACL Antigonish Ham and Bean Supper and Auction has been declared a

success. The supper and auction, held on May 12th is the largest fund-raiser of the year for the social enterprise.

CACL participant Giselle Webber says it’s grateful for the support the event received from the local community.

Participant Nicole Roberts says the supper and auction was well attended and it appreciates all those who came to the sold-out event.

CACL Executive Director Jeff Teasdale says the $25,000 raised exceeds last year’s total of between $21,000 to $22,000. Teasdale says a number of people helped make the evening a success, including contributions by local businesses, volunteers, board members and their families.