Canada and United States Reach Agreement on use of American Space Technology in Commercial Space Launches;

Central Nova MP and Housing Minister Sean Fraser says it is one of the most exciting milestones in Canada’s space sector.

Fraser announced in Halifax Canada has concluded an agreement with the United States to allow for the use of American technology in commercial space launches in Canada. The agreement has yet to be signed. Fraser made the announcement on behalf of Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.

Fraser says this will have a direct impact on a proposal by Maritime Launch for a space port near Canso.

Fraser says this is an essential agreement for a Canadian Space sector because of the prevalence and value of the American technology that’s involved in the space sector, including launches.