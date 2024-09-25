Canadian 4-H Foundation seeks to raise $1 million in its campaign, Tomorrow needs 4-H, Today 4-H Needs You

The Canadian 4-H Foundation is looking to raise $1 million to support the future of 4-H Canada through a campaign titled Tomorrow needs 4-H, Today, 4-H Needs You.

Antigonish native and current STFX student Katie MacNeil, a youth advisory committee representative for the provincial and federal 4-H boards, said the funding will go towards staffing, youth programming, scholarships, and other items. MacNeil, a third generation 4-Her who spent 13 years involved in the program, said some items had to take a back seat because of a lack of funding.

MacNeil called 4-H the best youth leadership program in the country, noting 4-H has increased in membership but has been on the decline in participation because of the lack of funding for events. Many people in the 4-H community recognize that 4-H is well known but not necessarily known well, said MacNeil. She called the campaign an opportunity to cement 4-H`s identity as a positive youth development organization, and hopefully gain some recognition and support in urban and rural communities.

To kick off the campaign, Farm Credit Canada committed to matching donations up to $50,000. To donate, visit tomorrowneeds4h.ca

4-H members from across the province are set to compete at the 44th annual 4-H Nova Scotia Provincial Show, September 27 – 29, at the Exhibition Grounds in Bible Hill.