Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway Local Residents are Reaching Out to Help One Another in the Aftermath of a Major Winter Storm

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says he’s seen many examples of local residents helping one another, as we dig out from this massive storm. Kelloway says he’s not surprised with the generosity of neighbours helping neighbours, and people helping strangers.

Recently Kelloway saw a report of a personal care worker who took to a snowmobile to help a patient who was stranded at home from the storm.

Kelloway says the federal government is doing what it can to help.

Kelloway says also helping in the riding is Team Rubicon, a group of veterans that are specialists in disaster response.