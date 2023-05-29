Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway pleased with New Bill that Strengthens Bail Provisions

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says he likes what he sees in a new government bill

aimed at strengthening bail provisions.

Bill C-48, an act to amend Canada’s Criminal Code, proposes to make it harder for repeat violent offenders to be granted bail.

Kelloway says the changes are in response to recommendations from Chiefs of Police from across the country and as well as provincial and territorial governments

Kelloway says he has spoken to officials in law enforcement and they are in favour of the bill.

Among the provisions in the bill, introduced recently in the House of Commons, is creating a new reverse onus that targets serious repeat offenders involving weapons. In a reverse onus, the burden of proof shifts from the prosecution to the accused. The presumption will be that the accused will be detained while awaiting trial, unless they can demonstrate to the court they should be released