Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says Canada is Ready to Respond should Tariffs be Imposed by the US

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says Canada will be ready to respond should US President Donald Trump follow through on his threat of 25 per cent tariffs on our nation.

Kelloway says there is a Team Canada approach to this challenge, involving federal cabinet ministers, provincial premiers and business leaders.

Kelloway says he is always cautiously optimistic that a deal can be reached because he believes the best agreements can be achieved at the table. However, he says federal officials have a plan if one isn’t possible.

Kelloway says if Trump moves forward with tariffs, it will impact about 36 states in the US, where Canada is the number one trading partner.