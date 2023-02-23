Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway welcomes new Canada Disability Benefit

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says he’s excited about the federal government’s new

Canada Disability Benefit. Legislation for the benefit was adopted unanimously by the House of Commons earlier this month.

Kelloway says the benefit is meant to supplement, not replace existing provincial and territorial payments.

Kelloway says there are no timelines on implementation of the benefit, but he expects it will take place soon.

According to the most recent Canadian Survey on Disability, taken in 2017, nearly 917,000 or 23 per cent of working age Canadians with disabilities live in poverty