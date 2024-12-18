Celtic Music Interpretive Centre Launches Revitalization Campaign to Raise $500,000

The Celtic Music Interpretive Centre in Judique, Inverness County has launched a fund-raising campaign to revitalize the centre.

The revitalization project, called “A Hand to Help, A Legacy to Keep” has set a goal of collecting $500,000.

The project will involve improvements to the building’s interior design, renovations to the centre, purchase of furniture and equipment, expansion of programs and more. In a release, centre officials says its Board of Directors and team members have been working to secure support from the three levels of government. More details on that will be announced next month.

About 40 per cent of the money to be raised will go towards replacing the centre’s roof.