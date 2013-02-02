Central Nova MP and Housing Minister Sean Fraser says More Federal Money going to Affordable Housing

Central Nova MP and federal housing minister Sean Fraser said affordable housing is essential in addressing housing issues.

Last fall, the federal government increased funding for affordable housing by $1 billion. Fraser said the money is going to directly support projects aimed to help vulnerable community members. He recently sat down with the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society and the Pictou County Affordable and Supportive Housing Association to talk about the next phases of their respective projects.

Fraser said he is happy to see this sort of work get off the ground, noting the housing solutions will benefit from government support but will be driven by people in the community who know what their communities need. He said the government will continue to partner with these organizations and others to get more housing built at prices people can afford.