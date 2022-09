Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says measures are being taken to streamline the Immigration

process, in part to help address the country’s labour shortage. Fraser, who is also the country’s Immigration Minister says more staff is being hired to deal with the requests to enter the country.

Fraser says if we are going to maximize the return as the country recovers from COVID-19, we are going to need more workers here. He says Immigration is one tool to address the issue of Canada’s labour shortage.